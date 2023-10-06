Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 50,300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Clorox worth $29,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 306.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Clorox by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 200,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.62. 423,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,744. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

