Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,597 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $101,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Shares of PH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.85. 28,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,258. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $244.85 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

