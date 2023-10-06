Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,793 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $69,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 130,605 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 460,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 283,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $108.34. 211,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

