Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 6,300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

