Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,047,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,576,000 after purchasing an additional 842,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 103,092 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

