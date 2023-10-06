Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $144,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $244.85 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

