Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

