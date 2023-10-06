Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $186,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $308.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

