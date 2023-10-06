ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $584.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.57 and a 200 day moving average of $669.24. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

