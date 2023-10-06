Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $290.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

