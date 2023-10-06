Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.22 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

