DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $76,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.