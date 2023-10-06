Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 50 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

