Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,453 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.47% of Cboe Global Markets worth $68,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATS CBOE opened at $160.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

