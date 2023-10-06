Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $516.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.05. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,635. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.