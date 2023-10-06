Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,761 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Paychex worth $81,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.