DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,779 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $83,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 988.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 397,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,197,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $360.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.29 and its 200 day moving average is $375.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

