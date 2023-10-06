DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 100,261 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $92,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.