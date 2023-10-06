DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,157 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $428,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

