Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 39,700 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $49,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $56.13. 502,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,297. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

