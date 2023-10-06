UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,597 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,019,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 870,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,285,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.02. 158,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,617. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

Free Report

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

