UMB Bank n.a. Has $14.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.92. 376,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,416. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

