RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
RPM International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Transactions at RPM International
In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Bank of America upped their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.
