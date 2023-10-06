Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enerflex traded as low as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 82853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$683.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.0699433 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

