UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,629,000 after acquiring an additional 191,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 418,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $90.90. 833,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.