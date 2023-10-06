Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.67. The company had a trading volume of 239,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,256. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

