State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,765 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 313,590 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

BSX stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

