State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 40,556 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $127.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

