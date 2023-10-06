Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.44 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $40.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,601 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.367603 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04826432 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $39,372,542.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

