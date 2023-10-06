Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $485.49 million and $868,957.09 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

