Mina (MINA) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Mina has a market cap of $382.17 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,081,340,813 coins and its circulating supply is 979,980,860 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,081,271,692.8400393 with 979,823,010.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38706145 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,522,506.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

