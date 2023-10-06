Substratum Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,700.15 or 0.99937801 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036058 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

