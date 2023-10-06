yearn.finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.79 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,311.11 or 0.19161658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $14.79 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,184 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

