Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,577. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

