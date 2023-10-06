State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,895 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 342,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

