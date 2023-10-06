State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $180.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

