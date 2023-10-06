BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

