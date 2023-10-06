BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.