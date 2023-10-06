Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.72. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $12.00-$12.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of -131.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.45. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

