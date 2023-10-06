AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.86-$11.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

