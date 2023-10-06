Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $859.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,847. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $916.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.