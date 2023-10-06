QV Investors Inc. Sells 36,580 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,580 shares during the period. Stantec comprises about 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Stantec worth $26,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,382,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,225,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,654,000 after purchasing an additional 671,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $18,456,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,307. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $69.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

