Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,946 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541,567 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $202.97. 138,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $204.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

