QV Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,589 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Enbridge worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 770,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

