QV Investors Inc. Sells 25,963 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of TC Energy worth $41,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after buying an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

TRP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 572,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,738. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 381.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

