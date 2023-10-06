Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HZMMF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

