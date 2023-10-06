Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $5.06 during midday trading on Monday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

