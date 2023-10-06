Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $5.06 during midday trading on Monday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.
About PageGroup
