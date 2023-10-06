Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.29.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,389. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

