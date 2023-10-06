Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $45.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,765. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

