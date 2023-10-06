Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.25.

CELH stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 250,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,839. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

